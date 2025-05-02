New Beginnings On and Off the Track: Verstappen's Latest Milestone

Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time Formula 1 world champion, arrived at the Miami Grand Prix with a new title: father. He and partner Kelly Piquet recently welcomed a daughter, Lily. The announcement was shared via Instagram, expressing their love and joy.

Verstappen joins a small group of active F1 drivers with children, including Nico Hülkenberg. Fellow driver Lewis Hamilton noted Verstappen's excitement prior to the birth, while Hülkenberg and George Russell commented that becoming a parent doesn't necessarily affect professional performance.

Verstappen, a dominant force in recent F1 seasons, is keen to maintain his track prowess. He trails in the standings this year as McLaren shows early strong performance. Despite this, history suggests that being a parent won't hinder his ability to compete at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)