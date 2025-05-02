Left Menu

New Beginnings On and Off the Track: Verstappen's Latest Milestone

World champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lily, just before the Miami Grand Prix. While drivers speculate on how parenthood might affect racing performance, Verstappen's peers, like Lewis Hamilton, congratulated him, dismissing myths about racers slowing down after becoming parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:05 IST
New Beginnings On and Off the Track: Verstappen's Latest Milestone
Formula 1

Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time Formula 1 world champion, arrived at the Miami Grand Prix with a new title: father. He and partner Kelly Piquet recently welcomed a daughter, Lily. The announcement was shared via Instagram, expressing their love and joy.

Verstappen joins a small group of active F1 drivers with children, including Nico Hülkenberg. Fellow driver Lewis Hamilton noted Verstappen's excitement prior to the birth, while Hülkenberg and George Russell commented that becoming a parent doesn't necessarily affect professional performance.

Verstappen, a dominant force in recent F1 seasons, is keen to maintain his track prowess. He trails in the standings this year as McLaren shows early strong performance. Despite this, history suggests that being a parent won't hinder his ability to compete at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025