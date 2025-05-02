Xabi Alonso: Awaiting Real Madrid's Decision

Xabi Alonso, the Spanish coach currently leading Bayer Leverkusen, is in a state of anticipation regarding the future coaching position at Real Madrid. Amid swirling rumors, Alonso maintains he is in the dark about his potential return to the club where he once starred as a player.

The position at Real Madrid, currently held by Carlo Ancelotti, could open up if the club decides to part ways with the Italian coach, especially after a season that has seen Madrid underperform in multiple competitions. This uncertainty has left room for speculation about Alonso's possible role.

For now, Alonso is focused on his duties at Leverkusen, emphasizing communication and calm within the club. With upcoming games and ongoing goals, he refrains from being distracted by conjecture and remains committed to his current responsibilities.

