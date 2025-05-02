Left Menu

Formula 1 Secures Miami Grand Prix Until 2041: A Milestone for North American Motorsport

Formula 1 has extended its commitment to the Miami Grand Prix for another 10 years, keeping it on the race calendar until 2041. South Florida Motorsports, the event promoters, celebrated the extension, emphasizing its significance in the sport's growth across the U.S., alongside races in Austin and Las Vegas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST
Formula 1 Secures Miami Grand Prix Until 2041: A Milestone for North American Motorsport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula 1 has sealed a decade-long extension with the Miami Grand Prix, ensuring its presence on the racing calendar until 2041. This development, announced on Friday, solidifies the event's role in the sport's expansion in the United States.

According to Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, the 10-year extension represents a major achievement for South Florida Motorsports and underscores the race's growing influence. "This extension is a testament to our team's hard work, robust partnerships, and the sport's rising popularity in the U.S.," he noted.

With races also held annually in Austin and Las Vegas, the Miami Grand Prix is a pivotal part of Formula 1's strategy to strengthen its foothold in North America. The event not only draws massive crowds, with an audience of 275,000 last year, but also significantly boosts the local economy, generating over $1 billion in impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025