Formula 1 Secures Miami Grand Prix Until 2041: A Milestone for North American Motorsport

Formula 1 has sealed a decade-long extension with the Miami Grand Prix, ensuring its presence on the racing calendar until 2041. This development, announced on Friday, solidifies the event's role in the sport's expansion in the United States.

According to Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, the 10-year extension represents a major achievement for South Florida Motorsports and underscores the race's growing influence. "This extension is a testament to our team's hard work, robust partnerships, and the sport's rising popularity in the U.S.," he noted.

With races also held annually in Austin and Las Vegas, the Miami Grand Prix is a pivotal part of Formula 1's strategy to strengthen its foothold in North America. The event not only draws massive crowds, with an audience of 275,000 last year, but also significantly boosts the local economy, generating over $1 billion in impact.

