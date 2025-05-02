Oscar Piastri Shines in Miami GP Practice Amid Drama and Investigation
Oscar Piastri led the Miami Grand Prix practice session, outpacing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. McLaren's Lando Norris faced issues with tools left in his car, and an incident with Ollie Bearman led to an investigation. The session featured multiple team investigations over safety concerns.
In Miami, Formula One's championship frontrunner Oscar Piastri emerged as the fastest driver during Friday's practice session for the Grand Prix. Piastri, hoping to secure a consecutive third win, clocked a time of one minute, 27.128 seconds on soft tires, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.356 seconds.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen, recently a new father, took third place, trailing Piastri by 0.430 seconds. The Miami GP, structured as a sprint weekend, proceeded differently with a Friday qualifying session for Saturday's 100km race instead of a secondary practice round.
McLaren's Lando Norris, who won Miami last year, faced complications when tools were left in his car's cockpit, leading to a pit stop and ongoing team investigation. Additionally, rookie Ollie Bearman's crash and red flags halted the session's conclusion, sparking further scrutiny into safety protocols.
