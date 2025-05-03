Left Menu

Torches in the Cockpit: McLaren's Embarrassing Miami Grand Prix Blunder

At the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren mistakenly left torches in Lando Norris's car. Norris quickly discarded the items, avoiding major issues. McLaren admitted the error, and stewards issued a warning for releasing the car unsafely. The team aims for their fifth win in six races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:44 IST
Torches in the Cockpit: McLaren's Embarrassing Miami Grand Prix Blunder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the Miami Grand Prix, a humorous mistake by McLaren left Formula One driver Lando Norris with a peculiar challenge: two forgotten torches in his cockpit. As he embarked on his practice laps, the unexpected discovery prompted immediate action.

"You've left so many tools in the cockpit. Everything is just falling apart," Norris exclaimed over the team radio, highlighting the humorous yet pressing issue. Not losing his composure, the Briton swiftly disposed of the offending items and continued with the session.

McLaren, acknowledging the blunder, referred to it as a 'little mistake,' but stewards issued an official warning. The speedy resolution by Norris mitigated potential repercussions. The team now focuses on their pursuit of another victory as Norris looks to reclaim the lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025