Torches in the Cockpit: McLaren's Embarrassing Miami Grand Prix Blunder

During the Miami Grand Prix, a humorous mistake by McLaren left Formula One driver Lando Norris with a peculiar challenge: two forgotten torches in his cockpit. As he embarked on his practice laps, the unexpected discovery prompted immediate action.

"You've left so many tools in the cockpit. Everything is just falling apart," Norris exclaimed over the team radio, highlighting the humorous yet pressing issue. Not losing his composure, the Briton swiftly disposed of the offending items and continued with the session.

McLaren, acknowledging the blunder, referred to it as a 'little mistake,' but stewards issued an official warning. The speedy resolution by Norris mitigated potential repercussions. The team now focuses on their pursuit of another victory as Norris looks to reclaim the lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

