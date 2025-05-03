Injuries and Milestones: A Week in Sports Unraveled

The sports world experienced a whirlwind of activities this week. Highlighting the headlines was the unfortunate exit of Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez due to a leg injury during a game against the Blue Jays. The Guardians' star found himself sidelined, casting a shadow over the team's strategy.

Amidst the challenges faced by players, records were also shattered. Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell claimed the American record in the 100m hurdles at the Miami Grand Slam Track meet, clocking in at 12.17 seconds. The accomplishment is now etched in history as the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event.

In a surprising turn of events, long-time San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich announced his decision to step down as coach and transition into the role of president of basketball operations. This move marks the end of an era for the NBA team as they look forward to new leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)