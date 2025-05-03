Rashid Khan Reflects on Challenging IPL Season

Rashid Khan, the well-known spinner for Gujarat Titans, has opened up about the hurdles he faced during this IPL season. The star spinner, aged 26, acknowledges the need to refine his line and length to improve his effectiveness on the field.

Despite his prominent status in team franchises worldwide, Rashid's performance this season has not met expectations. With just seven wickets from ten matches, his stats lag behind fellow Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed's tally of fifteen wickets.

Rashid remains optimistic about enhancing his performance, stating he will concentrate on precise line and length in upcoming games, which is crucial on wickets that offer limited assistance to spinners.

(With inputs from agencies.)