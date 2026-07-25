India Dominates Zimbabwe in T20 Series Sweep

In a commanding display of cricket, India crushed Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The victory ensured a series win for India, as they lead 2-0 in the three-match contest.

Ishan Kishan was the standout performer, scoring 81 runs off just 44 deliveries, while Tilak Varma contributed an unbeaten 60 off 29 balls. Their efforts propelled India to a hefty total of 219-5. The duo capitalized on Zimbabwe's inconsistent bowling during the middle overs, building a 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

In pursuit of a challenging target, Zimbabwe faltered at 129 all out. Despite opener Brian Bennett's brief resistance with 32 runs, debutant Yash Thakur and slow left-arm bowler Abhishek Sharma dismantled the batting lineup, securing victory in just 17.5 overs. The series concludes on Sunday.