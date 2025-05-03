Kagiso Rabada's Shocking Suspension: Banned Substance Controversy
Kagiso Rabada, a leading South African fast bowler, revealed he is under provisional suspension due to a positive test for a banned recreational drug, discovered after he returned from the IPL. Specifics about the substance or testing context remain undisclosed, and Rabada hopes for a swift return to cricket.
Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's premier fast bowler, has revealed a shocking development concerning his cricketing career. On Saturday, Rabada announced that he is facing a provisional suspension as a result of testing positive for a banned recreational drug.
The pacer recently left the Indian Premier League, where he played for the Gujarat Titans. His premature departure last month, after participating in just two matches, was attributed to personal reasons. Now, Rabada has provided clarity, stating his departure was due to a positive test result for a recreational drug.
The specific drug remains unidentified, as does whether the test was 'in competition' or 'out of competition.' Rabada issued a statement through the South African Cricketers' Association expressing his regret and emphasizing his desire to return to the sport.
