Dramatic Bundesliga Clash Leaves Two Players Hospitalized
Heidenheim's Kevin Müller and Bochum's Philipp Hofmann were hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries during a Bundesliga relegation battle. Müller suffered a concussion, while Hofmann experienced a collapsed lung from broken ribs. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving Bochum at the bottom of the standings.
- Country:
- Germany
In a dramatic turn of events during a Bundesliga relegation scrap, Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller and Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann found themselves in hospitals following severe injuries.
Müller suffered a concussion, having been knocked unconscious during a collision with Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko. Urgent medical treatment ensued, as he was stretchered off the field on Friday.
Meanwhile, Hofmann sustained a broken rib and a collapsed lung after a collision, described as "life-threatening." Quick medical intervention at a local hospital prevented more serious complications. The match concluded in a 0-0 draw, compromising Bochum's hope of staying in the Bundesliga.
(With inputs from agencies.)