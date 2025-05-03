Dramatic Bundesliga Clash Leaves Two Players Hospitalized

In a dramatic turn of events during a Bundesliga relegation scrap, Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller and Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann found themselves in hospitals following severe injuries.

Müller suffered a concussion, having been knocked unconscious during a collision with Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko. Urgent medical treatment ensued, as he was stretchered off the field on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hofmann sustained a broken rib and a collapsed lung after a collision, described as "life-threatening." Quick medical intervention at a local hospital prevented more serious complications. The match concluded in a 0-0 draw, compromising Bochum's hope of staying in the Bundesliga.

