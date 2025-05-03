Romario Shepherd's Record-Breaking 14-Ball Blitz Ignites RCB Thrill

In a thrilling display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Romario Shepherd etched his name in the Indian Premier League's record books with a fiery 14-ball fifty, the second-fastest in the league's history. Coming in during the death overs against the Chennai Super Kings, Shepherd's powerhouse performance enthralled the home fans in Bengaluru.

Shepherd now joins Pat Cummins and KL Rahul, just behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball feat accomplished earlier in 2023. Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) middle-order crumble post-Virat Kohli's departure, and the scoreboard at 159/5, Shepherd ignited a comeback that will be remembered by RCB devotees. His aggressive stride began with consecutive sixes, capitalizing on every scoring opportunity.

The Caribbean hitter dismantled Khaleel Ahmed, propelling the over to yield 33 runs, marking the most expensive stretch for the Super Kings in IPL history. Despite Pathirana's attempts, Shepherd ended RCB's innings on a high, scoring an electrifying unbeaten 53 off 14 balls, taking RCB to 213/5, leaving Chennai and its supporters in shock.

