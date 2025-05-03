Left Menu

Romario Shepherd's Record-Breaking 14-Ball Blitz Ignites RCB Thrill

Romario Shepherd delivered a dazzling performance against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, scoring the second-fastest fifty in just 14 balls at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shepherd's brutal batting helped RCB post 213/5, overcoming a middle-order collapse and stunning the crowd with an explosive finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:29 IST
Romario Shepherd's Record-Breaking 14-Ball Blitz Ignites RCB Thrill
Romario Shepherd (Photo: @RCBTweets/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Romario Shepherd etched his name in the Indian Premier League's record books with a fiery 14-ball fifty, the second-fastest in the league's history. Coming in during the death overs against the Chennai Super Kings, Shepherd's powerhouse performance enthralled the home fans in Bengaluru.

Shepherd now joins Pat Cummins and KL Rahul, just behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball feat accomplished earlier in 2023. Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) middle-order crumble post-Virat Kohli's departure, and the scoreboard at 159/5, Shepherd ignited a comeback that will be remembered by RCB devotees. His aggressive stride began with consecutive sixes, capitalizing on every scoring opportunity.

The Caribbean hitter dismantled Khaleel Ahmed, propelling the over to yield 33 runs, marking the most expensive stretch for the Super Kings in IPL history. Despite Pathirana's attempts, Shepherd ended RCB's innings on a high, scoring an electrifying unbeaten 53 off 14 balls, taking RCB to 213/5, leaving Chennai and its supporters in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025