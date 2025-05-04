FC Goa Dominates Jamshedpur to Clinch Historic Super Cup Victory

FC Goa celebrated a commanding 3-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC, claiming the 2025 Super Cup title at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Borja Herrera was instrumental, scoring twice, while Dejan Drazic capped the evening with a third goal, ensuring a memorable finish for head coach Manolo Marquez.

This triumph marked FC Goa's inaugural trophy under Marquez, capping off his tenure perfectly. The win, Goa's second in the Super Cup history, also secured their qualification for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, representing their return to Asian competition after four years.

The game promised a riveting duel between Goa's attacking prowess and Jamshedpur's resilient defense. However, Goa's dynamic play ultimately overwhelmed Jamshedpur, who were unbeaten defensively until this final. Despite early promise, including a sharp effort from Javier Hernandez, Goa's dominant play proved decisive.

Goa's assault intensified with Aakash Sangwan's surging runs and midfield mastery from Carl McHugh and Herrera. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute through Sangwan's powerful run, ending with Herrera capitalizing on a rebound. Jamshedpur's best threat was a Lazar Cirkovic header hitting the crossbar, underscoring their struggles.

In the second half, Borja doubled the lead with a stunning 25-yard strike. Jamshedpur's efforts to recover fell short, highlighted by a missed opportunity from Javier Siverio. The 71st minute saw Drazic complete the scoring, skillfully maneuvering past the defense to notch the final goal of the match.

