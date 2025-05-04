Left Menu

Rinku's Boundary Heroics Seal KKR's Nail-biting Victory Against RR

KKR's Rinku Singh highlighted his fielding prowess over batting, playing a significant role in saving boundaries on a fast outfield. Despite Andre Russell's crucial contribution, it was Singh’s boundary-saving efforts and vital runs that ensured KKR's victory over RR, who narrowly fell short by one run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:32 IST
Rinku's Boundary Heroics Seal KKR's Nail-biting Victory Against RR
Rinku Singh (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh emphasized the critical nature of saving boundaries on a rapid outfield, underscoring his appreciation for fielding over batting.

Singh acknowledged the impactful runs from Andre Russell, even as he hasn't consistently performed this season. In the final overs, the stage was set perfectly for him to excel.

A fighting 95 from RR's skipper Riyan Parag was in vain, with KKR clinching a one-run victory as the Royals stumbled just short of the target, despite a late surge from their middle order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025