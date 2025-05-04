Rinku's Boundary Heroics Seal KKR's Nail-biting Victory Against RR
KKR's Rinku Singh highlighted his fielding prowess over batting, playing a significant role in saving boundaries on a fast outfield. Despite Andre Russell's crucial contribution, it was Singh’s boundary-saving efforts and vital runs that ensured KKR's victory over RR, who narrowly fell short by one run.
Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh emphasized the critical nature of saving boundaries on a rapid outfield, underscoring his appreciation for fielding over batting.
Singh acknowledged the impactful runs from Andre Russell, even as he hasn't consistently performed this season. In the final overs, the stage was set perfectly for him to excel.
A fighting 95 from RR's skipper Riyan Parag was in vain, with KKR clinching a one-run victory as the Royals stumbled just short of the target, despite a late surge from their middle order.
