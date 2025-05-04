Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Cricket Prodigy from Bihar

Youth cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has captured the limelight with his remarkable skills, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games, Modi lauded Vaibhav as a standout performer and emphasized the value of hard work and dedication in achieving success.

In his recent IPL performance, Vaibhav, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, stunned spectators with a rapid 35-ball century against Gujarat. This impressive feat drew attention to the ongoing efforts of the Indian government to promote sports through initiatives like the Khelo India Youth Games, which now includes diverse sports such as Gatka and Malkhambh.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to integrating sports into mainstream education and nurturing talent across the nation. His address underscored the role of sportsmanship and teamwork as fundamental life skills, urging young athletes to seize every opportunity to hone their abilities and shine on a global stage.

