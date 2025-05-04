Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Cricket Prodigy from Bihar

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket sensation from Bihar, received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his outstanding batting performance in the IPL. Modi highlighted the importance of dedication and sports in national policy during the Khelo India Youth Games, encouraging youth participation in both traditional and emerging sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:46 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Cricket Prodigy from Bihar
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Youth cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has captured the limelight with his remarkable skills, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games, Modi lauded Vaibhav as a standout performer and emphasized the value of hard work and dedication in achieving success.

In his recent IPL performance, Vaibhav, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, stunned spectators with a rapid 35-ball century against Gujarat. This impressive feat drew attention to the ongoing efforts of the Indian government to promote sports through initiatives like the Khelo India Youth Games, which now includes diverse sports such as Gatka and Malkhambh.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to integrating sports into mainstream education and nurturing talent across the nation. His address underscored the role of sportsmanship and teamwork as fundamental life skills, urging young athletes to seize every opportunity to hone their abilities and shine on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025