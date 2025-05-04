Epic IPL Clash Thrills Fans: KKR Triumph Over RR in Final-Over Drama

In a gripping Indian Premier League showdown at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a nail-biting victory over the Rajasthan Royals with a thrilling one-run win. Snehasish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, commended the electric atmosphere and noted the enthusiastic turnout despite sweltering conditions, highlighting Eden Gardens' enduring appeal among cricket fans.

KKR, winning the toss, chose to bat first and posted a formidable total of 206/4. After losing Sunol early, a resilient half-century partnership between captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz laid a solid foundation. The innings gained momentum with a dynamic 61-run collaboration between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell, the latter remaining unbeaten with a fiery 57 runs off just 25 balls.

RR's chase began shakily at 71/5. However, a remarkable 92-run stand between skipper Riyan Parag, who dazzled with a blistering 95, and Shimron Hetmyer kept them in contention. Despite late efforts from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer, they fell just short, closing at 205/8. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali were crucial in KKR's bowling strategy.

