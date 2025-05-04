Epic IPL Clash Thrills Fans: KKR Triumph Over RR in Final-Over Drama
In a thrilling IPL match at Eden Gardens, KKR narrowly defeated RR with a final score of 206/4 against 205/8. Snehasish Ganguly praised the intense competition and the enthusiastic crowd. The semi-final scheduled at this iconic venue promises another electric atmosphere as fans eagerly await more nail-biting cricket action.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping Indian Premier League showdown at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a nail-biting victory over the Rajasthan Royals with a thrilling one-run win. Snehasish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, commended the electric atmosphere and noted the enthusiastic turnout despite sweltering conditions, highlighting Eden Gardens' enduring appeal among cricket fans.
KKR, winning the toss, chose to bat first and posted a formidable total of 206/4. After losing Sunol early, a resilient half-century partnership between captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz laid a solid foundation. The innings gained momentum with a dynamic 61-run collaboration between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell, the latter remaining unbeaten with a fiery 57 runs off just 25 balls.
RR's chase began shakily at 71/5. However, a remarkable 92-run stand between skipper Riyan Parag, who dazzled with a blistering 95, and Shimron Hetmyer kept them in contention. Despite late efforts from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer, they fell just short, closing at 205/8. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali were crucial in KKR's bowling strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Anti-Trafficking Operation at Agartala Railway Station
CRPF Jawan Narrowly Escapes Major Injury in Unexpected Tree Collapse
Rajasthan Royals Narrowly Miss Victory in Thrilling Encounter Against Lucknow Super Giants
Prime Accused Arrested in Murshidabad Double Murder Case