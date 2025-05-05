Zhao Xintong Leads in Tense Snooker Showdown
Chinese qualifier Zhao Xintong leads 11-6 against Welshman Mark Williams in the World Snooker Championship final. Despite an early lead by Zhao, Williams staged a mild comeback in the second session. The match continues at the Crucible Theatre, with Zhao aiming to be China's first world champion.
Chinese snooker talent Zhao Xintong forged an 11-6 advantage over veteran Welsh competitor Mark Williams on the first day of the World Snooker Championship final, held at the Crucible Theatre. Zhao aims to become China's first world champion in the sport.
Although Williams, the oldest finalist at 50, showed glimpses of a comeback by winning five of the nine frames in the second session, he has a monumental challenge to overcome Zhao's early dominance.
Zhao, returning after a lengthy 20-month suspension concerning match-fixing allegations, stands to earn a winner's prize of 500,000 pounds ($664,000) if victorious. The championship continues on Monday, where history could be made.
