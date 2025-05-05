Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome Harsh Dubey as IPL Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed all-rounder Harsh Dubey to replace the injured Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the IPL season. Dubey, a 22-year-old from Vidarbha, is well-regarded for his recent performance in the Ranji Trophy. He joins SRH for Rs 30 lakh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has brought in all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured Smaran Ravichandran for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The 22-year-old Dubey, who plays for Vidarbha, has impressive credentials with 16 T20s, 20 List A, and 18 First-Class matches under his belt, earning 127 wickets and 941 runs. His stellar performance earned him the Player of the Tournament title in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, where he scored 476 runs and took 69 wickets.

Smaran Ravichandran, the 21-year-old left-handed batter from Karnataka, was initially signed as a replacement for Adam Zampa but now steps aside due to injury.

