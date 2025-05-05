Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Rangers Fans' Banner Backlash

Rangers criticized a banner by fans at a Scottish Premiership match depicting ex-manager Graeme Souness with a shotgun. The image mirrors a 1982 photo. The club condemned the act and a glass bottle thrown at the pitch. Authorities are investigating, reflecting on how supporters' displays are managed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:51 IST
Rangers have publicly denounced a controversial banner displayed by their supporters during Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against Celtic, ending in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox Stadium. The banner, depicting former manager Graeme Souness with a double-barrel shotgun, read "Take aim against the rebel scum," and was part of a tifo display before the match.

The image was based on a real photograph taken of Souness in 1982 before Scotland's World Cup clash with New Zealand in Spain. Additionally, the club condemned a supporter for throwing a glass bottle near Celtic's goalkeeper Viljami Sinisal during the derby.

A spokesperson for Rangers emphasized that such behavior is not tolerated at the stadium, promising strong action against the individual responsible. The statement also acknowledged the banner as unacceptable and expressed intentions to review supporter group activities to maintain trust and oversight. Investigations are ongoing, following a past UEFA fine for a similar incident.

