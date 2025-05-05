Controversy Unfolds: Rangers Fans' Banner Backlash

Rangers have publicly denounced a controversial banner displayed by their supporters during Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against Celtic, ending in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox Stadium. The banner, depicting former manager Graeme Souness with a double-barrel shotgun, read "Take aim against the rebel scum," and was part of a tifo display before the match.

The image was based on a real photograph taken of Souness in 1982 before Scotland's World Cup clash with New Zealand in Spain. Additionally, the club condemned a supporter for throwing a glass bottle near Celtic's goalkeeper Viljami Sinisal during the derby.

A spokesperson for Rangers emphasized that such behavior is not tolerated at the stadium, promising strong action against the individual responsible. The statement also acknowledged the banner as unacceptable and expressed intentions to review supporter group activities to maintain trust and oversight. Investigations are ongoing, following a past UEFA fine for a similar incident.

