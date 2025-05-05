Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada's Triumphant Return to IPL After Suspension

Kagiso Rabada is set to return to the IPL after a one-month suspension for recreational drug use. Having completed a substance abuse treatment program, Rabada is eager to rejoin the Gujarat Titans. Despite the setback, all protocols were followed, and Rabada vows to keep his focus on cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:12 IST
Kagiso Rabada, the South African pacer, is making his much-anticipated return to the Indian Premier League after a one-month suspension due to recreational drug use, according to Gujarat Titans' director of cricket, Vikram Solanki.

Rabada's suspension originated from a failed drug test during his stint with MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. As of this week, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports confirmed Rabada's completion of a substance abuse treatment program, clearing him for IPL participation.

Solanki underscored that all procedural protocols were adhered to throughout the process, asserting that Rabada expressed regret for his actions and is committed to his sport and team. While acknowledging the potential distractions, Solanki emphasized Rabada's resolve to shift focus back to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

