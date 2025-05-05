Abhay Singh Sekhon Shines at ISSF Shotgun World Cup
Indian skeet shooter Abhay Singh Sekhon led the pack among Indians in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, entering day two in 14th position after hitting 49 out of 50 targets. Amidst a strong field, other Indian shooters, including Olympian Mairaj Khan, navigated their positions in the competitive event.
India's performance at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup was marked by Abhay Singh Sekhon's impressive showing in the men's skeet competition. He hit 49 out of 50 targets, securing the 14th spot at the end of the day one qualifications.
In a tough field where eight competitors achieved perfect scores, Abhay was closely followed by Olympian Mairaj Khan, sitting in 32nd after missing two targets, while teammate Rituraj Bundela struggled, missing six. The women's team saw Parinaaz Dhaliwal leading the Indian effort in 15th position.
As the competition continues, shooters aim for the top six spots to advance to the finals. With two more rounds on Tuesday and a concluding round on Wednesday, the stage is set for an intense battle across the remaining events.
