Pat Cummins Stars in Sunrisers' Crushing Blow to Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, dismantled the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup, limiting them to 133/7 in their IPL clash. Cummins' early strikes set the tone, with Delhi's batters faltering on a challenging surface. Despite late resistance, Sunrisers' attack proved too strong for the Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of pace bowling, Pat Cummins spearheaded the Sunrisers Hyderabad's attack to dismantle the Delhi Capitals' lineup, restricting them to a mere 133/7 in their IPL fixture on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to field first, capitalizing on a testing pitch that perplexed the visiting DC team, whose poor shot selection further exacerbated their plight. The Capitals found themselves in dire straits at 29/5 within just over seven overs, with Cummins causing significant damage from the outset.

Cummins' opening ball had Karun Nair out with a deft delivery, and he continued to disrupt the Capitals' lineup, also dismissing Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel. Despite efforts from Tristian Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, who added 66 runs together, Delhi could only manage a challenging total before Sunrisers' formidable attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

