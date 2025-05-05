Left Menu

Bangladesh Set for Sri Lanka Showdown: A Multi-Format Cricket Series Awaits

Bangladesh is prepared to visit Sri Lanka in June and July for a series including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. This tour will kick-start the World Test Championship cycle. Litton Das will lead the T20I squad, while both teams gear up for intense rivalries with packed schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:05 IST
Bangladesh to travel Sri Lanka for multi-format series (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh is gearing up for an international cricket tour to Sri Lanka this June and July, marking their first visit in four years. This multi-format series will feature two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), according to the ICC official website. The two Test matches will signal the commencement of the new World Test Championship cycle for both nations.

Scheduled to be played in Galle and Colombo, the Test matches will take place in June. This will be followed by three ODIs, set for July 2, 5, and 8, with the first two in Colombo and the final match in Pallekele. The tour will conclude with three T20I games on July 10, 13, and 16, hosted at Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo, respectively.

In preparation, Bangladesh, having appointed Litton Das as their T20I captain, will tackle T20I series in the UAE and Pakistan before heading to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka recently faced Australia at home, winning the two-match ODI series 2-0, after losing the Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

