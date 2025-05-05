Rain Halts SRH's Play-off Dreams in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad's aspirations for reaching the IPL playoffs were brought to an abrupt halt due to inclement weather. The home side's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Monday had to be abandoned after heavy rain set in following the first innings, resulting in both teams receiving a consolation point each.

Pat Cummins spearheaded the SRH attack, tearing through the Delhi Capitals batting lineup and restricting them to 133/7. However, damaging weather conditions meant that these efforts went unrewarded, as Hyderabad's hopes for a comeback season came to an end with just seven points from 11 matches.

Before the rain poured down, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had already bowed out of the competition. Despite a spirited bowling display from Hyderabad, which created havoc for Delhi's top batsmen, the match had to be prematurely discontinued at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium due to unsuitable playing conditions.

