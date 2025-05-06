Left Menu

Virat Kohli Opens Up About Loyalty to RCB and Captaincy Departure

Virat Kohli discusses his longstanding loyalty to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the reasons behind stepping down as captain in 2021. He emphasizes the bond with the franchise, despite pressures as both a player and captain, and highlights the importance of fan love over any trophy wins.

Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has candidly spoken about his loyalty to the Red and Gold franchise and his decision to step down from captaincy in 2021. Kohli shared his thoughts during a recent episode of the RCB Podcast, broadcast on the franchise's official YouTube channel.

Since joining RCB at the start of his international career in 2008, Kohli has amassed 8,933 runs in 278 matches, making him the franchise's all-time highest run-scorer. Despite having the chance to switch teams during his peak years from 2016-19, Kohli opted to stay, valuing the 'relationship and mutual respect' built with the franchise and its supporters.

Kohli admitted that managing responsibilities as both India and RCB captain became overwhelming. He expressed a desire to continue his career with happiness, free from constant scrutiny and expectations. His decision to remain with RCB reflects a deep connection with the fans, which he sees as more meaningful than any trophy.

