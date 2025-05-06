India's Untapped Potential: Winter Sports Struggle to Break the Ice
Shiva Keshavan reflects on the stagnation of winter sports in India, despite his decades-long Olympic journey. With minimal infrastructure and support, winter athletes face uphill challenges. However, with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, hope arises for increased recognition and growth of winter sports.
Shiva Keshavan, a former Olympian and iconic figure in Indian winter sports, expresses his concern over the stagnation in the sector. Despite his pioneering efforts and Olympic appearances, little has changed in terms of support and infrastructure for winter athletes in India.
India, a nation with vast potential, has only produced a meager 16 Winter Olympians, none of whom have won a medal. The lack of facilities, government backing, and public interest has rendered winter sports a marginal endeavor, overshadowed by the country's love for cricket and the growing emphasis on the Summer Olympics.
Amidst talks of India bidding for the 2036 Olympics, hopes flicker for a brighter future for winter sports. A new sports bill, in the making, could provide the much-needed resources and recognition for winter sport federations, possibly nurturing a healthier sporting landscape in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
