Sri Lanka Cricket Enlists Ex-India Coach for Fielding Excellence
Former India fielding coach R Sridhar is set to enhance the fielding capabilities of Sri Lankan cricketers through an intensive 10-day program, involving various national and club teams. Known for his expertise, Sridhar's initiative reflects Sri Lanka Cricket's commitment to excellence by bringing in seasoned international coaches.
Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed former India fielding coach R Sridhar to spearhead a 10-day fielding program aimed at boosting the skills of both male and female players across national and club levels. The program starts on May 7 and promises a comprehensive approach to elevate Sri Lanka's fielding standards.
With credentials as a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, Sridhar's experience spans over 300 international matches as India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021. Initially working with the Sri Lankan National Men's team, he will conduct detailed drills and simulated match scenarios, assisting various squads along with national coaches.
Sri Lanka Cricket frequently enlists international expertise, having previously invited specialists like Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes. Sridhar's diverse experience, including roles in India's domestic circuit, enhances his capability to refine fielding standards, aiming for tangible improvements in the Sri Lankan cricketing domain.
