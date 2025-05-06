Sri Lanka Cricket Enlists Ex-India Coach for Fielding Excellence

Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed former India fielding coach R Sridhar to spearhead a 10-day fielding program aimed at boosting the skills of both male and female players across national and club levels. The program starts on May 7 and promises a comprehensive approach to elevate Sri Lanka's fielding standards.

With credentials as a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, Sridhar's experience spans over 300 international matches as India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021. Initially working with the Sri Lankan National Men's team, he will conduct detailed drills and simulated match scenarios, assisting various squads along with national coaches.

Sri Lanka Cricket frequently enlists international expertise, having previously invited specialists like Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes. Sridhar's diverse experience, including roles in India's domestic circuit, enhances his capability to refine fielding standards, aiming for tangible improvements in the Sri Lankan cricketing domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)