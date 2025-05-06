Doping Bans Reduced: A New Chance for Indian Athletes
Indian athletes Karanveer Singh and Kirpal Singh, originally banned for four years due to doping violations, have had their suspensions reduced to two years by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of NADA. They, alongside judoka Hardeep Singh Brar, will be eligible to return to competitions from July 26, 2025.
Indian shot putter Karanveer Singh and discus thrower Kirpal Singh are on the verge of making a competitive comeback sooner than expected. The Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has reduced their initial four-year doping ban to two years.
Previously set by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) on December 29, 2023, the bans were a result of positive tests for prohibited substances. Karanveer, 25, tested positive for methandienone and SARMS enobosarm, leading to his exclusion from the Indian contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year.
In a similar reprieve, ADAP also reduced judoka Hardeep Singh Brar's suspension. They are all set to rejoin the sports world by late July 2025, offering them redemption and a second chance after their sidelined careers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
