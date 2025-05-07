Sports Headlines: From Kings' New Hire to Prominent Hall of Famers

The Sacramento Kings are making strategic moves by hiring B.J. Armstrong, a three-time NBA champion, as their new assistant general manager. This addition comes after the appointment of Scott Perry as general manager, further strengthening their executive team.

Celebrated coach Todd Golden from Florida has secured a lucrative contract extension due to his remarkable success, promising continuity through the 2030-31 season. Golden led the team to a national championship, underscoring his coaching prowess and earning him this financial reward.

Allyson Felix and Serena Williams take the spotlight as they join the USOPC Hall of Fame class of 2025. These legendary athletes were joined by gymnastic pioneer Gabby Douglas and Olympic skier Bode Miller, celebrating their immense contributions to sports.

