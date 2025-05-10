Madhura Dhamangaonkar's Triumphant Return: World Cup Gold in Thrilling Duel

In an extraordinary turn of events at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, Madhura Dhamangaonkar clinched her first individual gold medal with a nail-biting victory over USA's Carson Krahe.

Trailing by four points after a difficult third round, Dhamangaonkar showcased her resilience and skill, leveling the score in the fourth end with an almost perfect performance.

Madhura's stunning one-point triumph came in the final round with two flawless X scores and a 9, culminating a remarkable return to international archery after a three-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)