Madhura Dhamangaonkar's Triumphant Return: World Cup Gold in Thrilling Duel
Madhura Dhamangaonkar made a stunning comeback at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, securing her first individual World Cup gold, despite trailing. Demonstrating exceptional composure, she won against USA's Carson Krahe by one point in the final arrow. This victory marked her return to international archery after three years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- China
In an extraordinary turn of events at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, Madhura Dhamangaonkar clinched her first individual gold medal with a nail-biting victory over USA's Carson Krahe.
Trailing by four points after a difficult third round, Dhamangaonkar showcased her resilience and skill, leveling the score in the fourth end with an almost perfect performance.
Madhura's stunning one-point triumph came in the final round with two flawless X scores and a 9, culminating a remarkable return to international archery after a three-year hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
