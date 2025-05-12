IPL 2025 to Resume Under Starlit Nights After Airspace Incursion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the resumption of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season following an enforced break due to a security issue impacting airspace near Chandigarh.

The season, originally halted after a Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals match on May 8, will now recommence on May 17 and span across six key venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, with the final match scheduled for June 3.

The league's restart comes after thorough consultations with government and security agencies to ensure player and attendee safety, marking an important step in the revival of the nation's most beloved cricket series.

(With inputs from agencies.)