Left Menu

Iranian Triumph: Bardiya Daneshvar Dominates Asian Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan lost to Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar in round six of the Asian Individual Chess Championship. Daneshvar, now on 5.5 points, leads the event. Vantika Agrawal from India continues to perform well in the women's category. Three rounds remain and the competition is fierce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alain | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:57 IST
Iranian Triumph: Bardiya Daneshvar Dominates Asian Chess Championship
Chess Championship
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an intense sixth-round match at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan was outplayed by Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar, who now leads the championship with 5.5 points.

Employing the Alapin variation against Karthikeyan's Sicilian defense, Daneshvar dominated the middle game, leading to a 49-move victory. Meanwhile, India's Vantika Agrawal showcases formidable performance in the women's section, maintaining her position among the top contenders.

With three rounds left to play, the championship remains wide open. Current standings show Ivan Zemlyanskii from Russia in strong contention after his win against Jiang Haochen of China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025