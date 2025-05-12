Iranian Triumph: Bardiya Daneshvar Dominates Asian Chess Championship
Indian Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan lost to Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar in round six of the Asian Individual Chess Championship. Daneshvar, now on 5.5 points, leads the event. Vantika Agrawal from India continues to perform well in the women's category. Three rounds remain and the competition is fierce.
In an intense sixth-round match at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan was outplayed by Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar, who now leads the championship with 5.5 points.
Employing the Alapin variation against Karthikeyan's Sicilian defense, Daneshvar dominated the middle game, leading to a 49-move victory. Meanwhile, India's Vantika Agrawal showcases formidable performance in the women's section, maintaining her position among the top contenders.
With three rounds left to play, the championship remains wide open. Current standings show Ivan Zemlyanskii from Russia in strong contention after his win against Jiang Haochen of China.
