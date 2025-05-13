Left Menu

Scotland Cricketers Penalized for On-Field Dissent

Scotland's Matthew Cross and Mark Watt were fined for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct during a World Cup League 2 match against the Netherlands. The players showed dissent at umpire decisions, receiving fines and demerit points. They accepted sanctions, thus avoiding formal hearings.

Updated: 13-05-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:39 IST
Scotland cricket team (Photo :X/CricketScotland). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent development at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross and spinner Mark Watt have been fined for misconduct. The duo faced penalties following a match against the Netherlands, as confirmed by the ICC website.

Officials found Cross and Watt guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits dissent at umpire decisions. Their actions during the game led to fines equating 10 percent of their match fees along with one demerit point each added to their records.

The players' infractions involved expressing dissatisfaction with umpire calls during pivotal moments of the match. Cross reacted after an LBW dismissal by Roelof van der Merwe, while Watt showed objection when his appeal against Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards was not upheld. Both admitted their errors and accepted the sanctions proposed by Phil Thompson, thus bypassing formal hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

