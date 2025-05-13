Williams Racing has made strategic adjustments following an incident during the Miami Grand Prix where Carlos Sainz incorrectly assumed Alex Albon ignored orders not to overtake. Team principal James Vowles confirmed the situation was swiftly resolved post-race.

Sainz, a recent addition from Ferrari, expressed frustration over the mix-up, which led Albon to finish fifth and Sainz ninth. This marked Williams' best performance in recent races. Vowles explained that the miscommunication stemmed from cooling issues on Albon's car, necessitating a different race strategy.

To rectify the situation, Williams has implemented new communication protocols to ensure clarity. Vowles emphasized the need for succinct and direct instructions, thus preventing similar incidents in the future and maintaining the team's upward trajectory in the standings.

