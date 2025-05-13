Williams Racing Strategy Revamp After Miami Mishap
Williams Racing has revised its strategies after a misunderstanding in Miami, where Carlos Sainz believed Alex Albon ignored team orders not to pass. The miscommunication was settled shortly after the race. The team, now performing well, has collaborated on changes to prevent similar issues in future races.
Williams Racing has made strategic adjustments following an incident during the Miami Grand Prix where Carlos Sainz incorrectly assumed Alex Albon ignored orders not to overtake. Team principal James Vowles confirmed the situation was swiftly resolved post-race.
Sainz, a recent addition from Ferrari, expressed frustration over the mix-up, which led Albon to finish fifth and Sainz ninth. This marked Williams' best performance in recent races. Vowles explained that the miscommunication stemmed from cooling issues on Albon's car, necessitating a different race strategy.
To rectify the situation, Williams has implemented new communication protocols to ensure clarity. Vowles emphasized the need for succinct and direct instructions, thus preventing similar incidents in the future and maintaining the team's upward trajectory in the standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)