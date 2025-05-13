West Indies Women Set for England Tour; Henry Out, New Faces In

West Indies women's cricket team faces a major shake-up ahead of their upcoming tour in England, marked by the absence of key player Chinelle Henry due to a leg injury. Rashada Williams has also been omitted from the squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs, making way for newcomers Jahzara Claxton and Realeanna Grimmond.

Henry played a pivotal role in the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan as the Caribbean squad's second-highest run-getter. Accumulating 171 runs from five innings at an impressive strike rate of 150.00, she also topped the charts at the T20 Blaze competition in the Caribbean. However, her hopes were dashed after she limped off the field during Jamaica's nail-biting final defeat to Guyana, which concluded in a Super Over.

Realeanna Grimmond, a 20-year-old all-rounder, shone in the tournament finale with a brisk 46 off 53 balls for Guyana, securing her position as the fourth-highest run-scorer. At only 19, Claxton, who represented West Indies at the Women's Under-19 World Cup, joins the senior team. West Indies' head coach Shane Deitz anticipates the England series beginning May 21 at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, and aims to capitalize on recent momentum in T20 matches.

Shane Deitz stated, "England provides a fantastic stage to test and implement our skills." He emphasized the importance of translating preparations into performance, especially in T20s, where the team has recently displayed prowess. CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, stressed the significance of the tour for the team's international reputation, noting it as a golden chance to spotlight the renowned talent and resilience of West Indies cricket.

