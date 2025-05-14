Xander Schauffele's Champions Dinner Delight: A Feast at Quail Hollow

Xander Schauffele is set to host a prestigious champions dinner following his 2024 PGA Championship win. Despite earning the right to select the menu, Schauffele entrusted chefs with most decisions, aside from providing cigars and specifying steak.

The illustrious meal will feature smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters, and steak and blue cheese crostini as appetizers, while the main course includes Wagyu NY strip steak with blackened jumbo shrimp, complemented by whipped sweet potatoes and a bourbon bone marrow reduction.

Desserts of banana split and strawberry shortcake will round off the evening, ensuring a culinary delight that reflects Schauffele's goal of a pleasant and memorable dinner experience for fellow champions.

