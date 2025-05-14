Left Menu

Xander Schauffele's Champions Dinner Delight: A Feast at Quail Hollow

Xander Schauffele, winner of the 2024 PGA Championship, will host a champions dinner at Quail Hollow Club. Although his menu input was minimal, Schauffele ensured the cigars. Guests will enjoy a gourmet meal, with dishes like Wagyu NY strip steak and a choice of banana split or strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:12 IST
Xander Schauffele's Champions Dinner Delight: A Feast at Quail Hollow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Xander Schauffele is set to host a prestigious champions dinner following his 2024 PGA Championship win. Despite earning the right to select the menu, Schauffele entrusted chefs with most decisions, aside from providing cigars and specifying steak.

The illustrious meal will feature smoked goat cheese dates, pickled watermelon, clams casino shooters, and steak and blue cheese crostini as appetizers, while the main course includes Wagyu NY strip steak with blackened jumbo shrimp, complemented by whipped sweet potatoes and a bourbon bone marrow reduction.

Desserts of banana split and strawberry shortcake will round off the evening, ensuring a culinary delight that reflects Schauffele's goal of a pleasant and memorable dinner experience for fellow champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025