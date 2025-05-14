Jasmine Paolini and Carlos Alcaraz Shine in Italian Open Drama

Jasmine Paolini made history at the Italian Open by becoming the first Italian woman to reach the semi-finals since 2014. Her victory against Russia's Diana Shnaider, despite an early setback, showcased her determination and skill on the court.

In the men's draw, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against Karen Khachanov in a thrilling three-set battle. Alcaraz displayed resilience and strength, maintaining composure to clinch the match in two hours and 29 minutes, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti continue to impress in their respective matches, contributing to a strong showing for Italian tennis at the tournament. The event continues to captivate fans with its intense matches and outstanding performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)