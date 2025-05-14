High Dramas and Strategic Draws: Highlights from Superbet Chess Classics

In a pivotal game at the Superbet Chess Classics, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa maintained his joint lead by securing a draw against Poland's Duda Jan-Krzysztof. With this result, Praggnanandhaa now holds 3.5 points, showcasing his resilience in the tournament's sixth round.

Praggnanandhaa, playing black in the English opening, faced aggressive tactics from Duda, who sought to make a comeback. Despite the Polish Grandmaster's bold queen sacrifice, the match concluded in a strategic draw as Praggnanandhaa countered effectively.

On another board, India's D Gukesh suffered a setback after making a critical blunder against France's Alireza Firouzja. Gukesh's defeat resulted in a slip to fifth in live rankings. Meanwhile, the joint leaders, including Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, also saw their intense battles ending in draws.

