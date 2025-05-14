Left Menu

High Dramas and Strategic Draws: Highlights from Superbet Chess Classics

R Praggnanandhaa held a draw against Duda Jan-Krzysztof to maintain a joint lead at the Superbet Chess Classics, part of the Grand Chess Tour. Meanwhile, fellow Indian D Gukesh lost against Alireza Firouzja. Despite high stakes and tactical plays, several matches ended in draws, reflecting the tense competition.

14-05-2025
In a pivotal game at the Superbet Chess Classics, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa maintained his joint lead by securing a draw against Poland's Duda Jan-Krzysztof. With this result, Praggnanandhaa now holds 3.5 points, showcasing his resilience in the tournament's sixth round.

Praggnanandhaa, playing black in the English opening, faced aggressive tactics from Duda, who sought to make a comeback. Despite the Polish Grandmaster's bold queen sacrifice, the match concluded in a strategic draw as Praggnanandhaa countered effectively.

On another board, India's D Gukesh suffered a setback after making a critical blunder against France's Alireza Firouzja. Gukesh's defeat resulted in a slip to fifth in live rankings. Meanwhile, the joint leaders, including Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, also saw their intense battles ending in draws.

