Cricket Spectacle: ILT20 Shifts to UAE National Day Kickoff

The fourth edition of ILT20 cricket tournament is set to begin on December 2, coinciding with the UAE National Day. This change in schedule is due to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in early 2024. The previous season saw Dubai Capitals secure a thrilling victory over Desert Vipers for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:11 IST
The highly anticipated DP World International League T20 has announced a strategic shift for its fourth edition, set to commence on December 2, aligning with the UAE National Day. This adjustment comes in response to the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year.

Dubai Capitals were crowned champions in the third edition, defeating Desert Vipers in an exhilarating final match. The tournament's relocation from its typical January-February slot highlights its adaptability and commitment to maximizing the league's appeal and reach.

Key stakeholders were consulted to finalize the new dates, ensuring the league features top T20 talent from around the globe. In previous editions, stars like Sam Curran, Shai Hope, and Rashid Khan have showcased their prowess, promising an exciting season ahead.

