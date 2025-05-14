Left Menu

Alcaraz and Gauff Advance to Italian Open Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff advanced to the Italian Open semifinals with victories over Jack Draper and Mirra Andreeva, respectively. Alcaraz overcame break-point challenges, while Gauff continued her unbeaten streak against Andreeva. Jannik Sinner met with the tennis-loving Pope Leo XIV during an off day ahead of his quarterfinal match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:21 IST
Alcaraz and Gauff Advance to Italian Open Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Carlos Alcaraz dominated Jack Draper in straight sets to advance to the Italian Open semifinals, showcasing resilience by overcoming six break points. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff extended her winning streak against Mirra Andreeva to secure a place in the tournament's last four.

Alcaraz, previously sidelined due to an injury, displayed impressive agility and clever shot selection, including his signature drop shots. Trailing at one point, he rallied back to win, illustrating perseverance and tactical acumen. His next challenge awaits against either Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti.

On the women's side, Gauff maintained her perfect record against Andreeva, winning the match 6-4, 7-6(5). Both athletes showcased technical brilliance, especially during a thrilling tiebreaker. Amidst this tennis excitement, Jannik Sinner had a noteworthy meeting with Pope Leo XIV, gifting him a racket as a symbol of their shared love for tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025