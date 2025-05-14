Alcaraz and Gauff Advance to Italian Open Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz dominated Jack Draper in straight sets to advance to the Italian Open semifinals, showcasing resilience by overcoming six break points. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff extended her winning streak against Mirra Andreeva to secure a place in the tournament's last four.

Alcaraz, previously sidelined due to an injury, displayed impressive agility and clever shot selection, including his signature drop shots. Trailing at one point, he rallied back to win, illustrating perseverance and tactical acumen. His next challenge awaits against either Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti.

On the women's side, Gauff maintained her perfect record against Andreeva, winning the match 6-4, 7-6(5). Both athletes showcased technical brilliance, especially during a thrilling tiebreaker. Amidst this tennis excitement, Jannik Sinner had a noteworthy meeting with Pope Leo XIV, gifting him a racket as a symbol of their shared love for tennis.

