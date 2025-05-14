Left Menu

Exciting Firsts and Triumphs in Recent Sports Events

The European F1 season begins in Imola, highlighting Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari and other notable events. NBA's Thunder lead series against the Nuggets; Rory McIlroy completes Grand Slam; Boston Celtics face Knicks sans Jayson Tatum; MLB's Jacob Wilson stars for Athletics. Mahomes' Chiefs to play Cowboys for Thanksgiving.

Updated: 14-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:30 IST
The European Formula One season launches at Imola, marked by Lewis Hamilton's debut as a Ferrari driver, while local hero Kimi Antonelli makes his first home appearance with Mercedes. McLaren aims for dominance, with Lando Norris planning to challenge teammate Oscar Piastri's lead.

In NBA action, the Oklahoma City Thunder seized a 3-2 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point performance. The Thunder made an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter to secure their victory.

Rory McIlroy celebrated a monumental achievement in his golfing career, having completed the Grand Slam at Quail Hollow. McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments, indicating no further pressure for number-specific targets.

