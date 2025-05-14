Exciting Firsts and Triumphs in Recent Sports Events

The European Formula One season launches at Imola, marked by Lewis Hamilton's debut as a Ferrari driver, while local hero Kimi Antonelli makes his first home appearance with Mercedes. McLaren aims for dominance, with Lando Norris planning to challenge teammate Oscar Piastri's lead.

In NBA action, the Oklahoma City Thunder seized a 3-2 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point performance. The Thunder made an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter to secure their victory.

Rory McIlroy celebrated a monumental achievement in his golfing career, having completed the Grand Slam at Quail Hollow. McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments, indicating no further pressure for number-specific targets.

