Emerging Soccer Phenoms: Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono's Rise

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and River Plate's Franco Mastantuono, both 17, are captivating soccer fans. Former France striker David Trezeguet urges patience in their development. The duo's talents evoke comparisons to legends. Both players' unique attributes are highlighted, with potential moves to Europe anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:20 IST
Barcelona's 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and River Plate's Franco Mastantuono are quickly becoming sensations in the world of soccer. Their talents have caught the eye of former French striker David Trezeguet, who advises a developmental approach free of undue pressure to maximize their potential.

Trezeguet praised Yamal as a unique talent emerging from Barcelona's celebrated football academy, reminiscent of the 'Lionel Messi' style. Meanwhile, Mastantuono's impressive skills and impact in Argentina are earning rave reviews as he continues to shine as River Plate's attacking midfielder.

Both Trezeguet and former defender Juan Pablo Sorin emphasize that these young players should be allowed to evolve at their own pace. With a bright future ahead, Mastantuono is already eyeing potential moves to European clubs as he builds on his breakout performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

