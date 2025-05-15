Left Menu

Star Javelin Thrower Faces Social Media Backlash Over Invitation Controversy

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin thrower, clarified that he was never close friends with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem amid social media abuse. This controversy arose from an invitation to Nadeem for the NC Classic, sent before the Pahalgam terror attack led to Indo-Pak tensions.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has publicly addressed the controversy following intense social media criticism. Chopra was criticized for inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to the NC Classic in Bengaluru, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack that strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Speaking ahead of the Diamond League, Chopra clarified that he and Nadeem were never particularly close. The Indian athlete, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo, expressed his stance during a press conference, saying, "Because of the ongoing tensions, things won't be the same as before," adding that respectful communication always earns his respect in return.

Chopra also emphasized that the javelin community remains tight-knit and competitive. He expressed disappointment over abusive social media reactions aimed at him and his family, particularly since invitations for the NC Classic were issued prior to the attack.

