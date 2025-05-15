Left Menu

India Eyes SAFF U19 Championship Glory Against Maldives

India's U19 team faces Maldives in the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 semifinals after dominating the group stage by thrashing Sri Lanka and Nepal. Maldives enters the semifinals after two draws. Despite challenging weather, India is prepared, bolstered by strong crowd support. A dramatic showdown is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yupia | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:55 IST
India Eyes SAFF U19 Championship Glory Against Maldives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly anticipated semifinal of the SAFF U19 Championship 2025, a dominant India will face off against the resistant Maldives on Friday. Known for a stellar performance in the group stage, India aims to maintain their winning streak after notable victories over Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Maldives, despite not securing any win, has shown tenacity by drawing both their matches after coming from behind. Their resilience was particularly evident against Bangladesh, where they overturned a two-goal deficit. In their encounter with Bhutan, late goals helped them secure a place in the semifinals.

India coach Bibiano Fernandes stressed the importance of discipline and tactical preparedness, citing the supportive crowd in Arunachal as a key factor in his team's current success. While the weather presents a unique challenge, both teams must adapt quickly to keep their championship hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

