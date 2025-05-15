Lucknow Super Giants Sign Kiwi Quick O'Rourke After Yadav's Injury Blow
Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Mayank Yadav is out of the IPL season due to a back injury. The team has recruited New Zealand's Will O'Rourke as his replacement. This comes after Yadav's return to IPL after an injury in the series against Bangladesh. O'Rourke steps in with considerable T20 experience.
In a significant setback, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been sidelined for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a persistent back injury. This development was officially confirmed through a statement on the IPL's website, outlining Yadav's replacement by New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke.
The 22-year-old Yadav, known for his fiery pace and promising performances, sustained the injury during an international series against Bangladesh last October. His return to competitive cricket saw him showcase potential by securing two wickets across two matches, including an impressive 2/40 against Mumbai Indians.
Despite early career accolades, Yadav has been plagued by injuries, including a previous abdominal issue that disrupted his IPL debut season. Meanwhile, O'Rourke, boasting five T20 internationals for New Zealand with an average of 28.60, joins LSG with a base price of Rs 3 crore, bringing his international and domestic expertise to the IPL arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
