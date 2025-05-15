Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants Sign Kiwi Quick O'Rourke After Yadav's Injury Blow

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Mayank Yadav is out of the IPL season due to a back injury. The team has recruited New Zealand's Will O'Rourke as his replacement. This comes after Yadav's return to IPL after an injury in the series against Bangladesh. O'Rourke steps in with considerable T20 experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:06 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Sign Kiwi Quick O'Rourke After Yadav's Injury Blow
Mayank Yadav. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been sidelined for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a persistent back injury. This development was officially confirmed through a statement on the IPL's website, outlining Yadav's replacement by New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke.

The 22-year-old Yadav, known for his fiery pace and promising performances, sustained the injury during an international series against Bangladesh last October. His return to competitive cricket saw him showcase potential by securing two wickets across two matches, including an impressive 2/40 against Mumbai Indians.

Despite early career accolades, Yadav has been plagued by injuries, including a previous abdominal issue that disrupted his IPL debut season. Meanwhile, O'Rourke, boasting five T20 internationals for New Zealand with an average of 28.60, joins LSG with a base price of Rs 3 crore, bringing his international and domestic expertise to the IPL arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025