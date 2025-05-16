Left Menu

Tensions Rise in World Football as UEFA Criticizes FIFA Over Delayed Congress

UEFA has criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his late arrival at the FIFA Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, causing a significant delay. The disruption led to frustration among delegates, particularly from UEFA, who emphasized the need for the sport's interests to take priority over personal agendas.

Updated: 16-05-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has openly criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his tardy arrival at the FIFA Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay. Infantino's delayed flight, following a Middle Eastern diplomatic tour with U.S. President Donald Trump, pushed the event start back by over two hours.

UEFA expressed dissatisfaction with the schedule changes, emphasizing the Congress's importance in global football and condemning the perceived prioritization of private political interests over the sport. Several delegates left early, showing dissatisfaction with the proceedings.

Some council members highlighted the need for football's interests to come first, while debates over Israel's role due to the Palestinian conflict also added to the Congress's tensions. FIFA maintained a positive relationship with UEFA despite the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

