Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini: A Historic Italian Triumph at the Rome Tennis Open

Jasmine Paolini makes history as the first Italian woman in a decade to reach the final of the Italian Open, defeating American Peyton Stearns. Paolini will face Coco Gauff in the final, while Jannik Sinner shines in the men's quarter-final, dismantling Casper Ruud with a dominant display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 04:10 IST
Jasmine Paolini: A Historic Italian Triumph at the Rome Tennis Open
Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini etched her name in history by becoming the first Italian woman in over ten years to secure a spot in the final of the Italian Open. She triumphed over American Peyton Stearns with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Paolini's achievement marks a significant moment for Italy, as she becomes the first Italian finalist in Rome since Sara Errani in 2014. She is set to face Coco Gauff, who won a grueling semi-final against Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile, Paolini's remarkable comeback from a 4-0 deficit in the quarters was celebrated by an enthusiastic home crowd.

In the men's quarter-final, Italy's Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight with a commanding performance, defeating Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud. Sinner's relentless form powered him to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, earning him a place in the semi-final against Tommy Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025