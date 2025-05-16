Jasmine Paolini: A Historic Italian Triumph at the Rome Tennis Open
Jasmine Paolini makes history as the first Italian woman in a decade to reach the final of the Italian Open, defeating American Peyton Stearns. Paolini will face Coco Gauff in the final, while Jannik Sinner shines in the men's quarter-final, dismantling Casper Ruud with a dominant display.
Jasmine Paolini etched her name in history by becoming the first Italian woman in over ten years to secure a spot in the final of the Italian Open. She triumphed over American Peyton Stearns with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
Paolini's achievement marks a significant moment for Italy, as she becomes the first Italian finalist in Rome since Sara Errani in 2014. She is set to face Coco Gauff, who won a grueling semi-final against Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile, Paolini's remarkable comeback from a 4-0 deficit in the quarters was celebrated by an enthusiastic home crowd.
In the men's quarter-final, Italy's Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight with a commanding performance, defeating Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud. Sinner's relentless form powered him to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, earning him a place in the semi-final against Tommy Paul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
