Tom Wright Commits to the Wallabies: A Strategic Move for Australian Rugby

In a significant move for Australian rugby, Tom Wright has signed a three-year contract extension with Rugby Australia. This decision is seen as key to bolstering the Wallabies' chances against the British & Irish Lions and the 2027 World Cup.

Wright, a dynamic player known for his remarkable ball-carrying abilities, played 12 tests as a fullback last year. Despite being highly sought-after by rugby league clubs and international union teams, he has opted to continue his career with the Wallabies, citing excitement for future opportunities and the appeal of staying in Canberra with his family.

Rugby Australia's Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, praised Wright's contributions, noting his consistency and popularity within the team. Joining Wright in commitment to the national team are players like Jake Gordon and Len Ikitau, ensuring a strong lineup heading into the upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)