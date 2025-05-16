Left Menu

FIFA Under Pressure: Palestinian Concerns Over Israeli Soccer Investigations

Palestinian officials expressed disappointment with FIFA's lack of a clear timeline for the investigations into Israeli soccer. The ongoing probes address claims of discrimination and the participation of settlement clubs in national competitions. Palestinian soccer leader Susan Shalabi demanded prompt updates and deadlines from FIFA's governance panel.

16-05-2025
Frustration mounts among Palestinian officials as FIFA fails to provide a clear timeline for investigations into alleged misconduct by Israeli soccer. The probes, initiated last year, tackle issues of discrimination and the participation of Israeli settlement teams in competitions, raising questions about compliance with FIFA's statutes.

Leading the charge, Palestinian soccer official Susan Shalabi, from the Asian Football Confederation, urges FIFA to expedite the process. In a passionate appeal at FIFA's Congress, Shalabi calls for a one-month deadline for concluding the investigations. 'We need to act now,' she asserts to warm applause.

FIFA, acknowledging the complexity of the issue, indicated that new committee members are being briefed on the situation. Secretary General Mattias Grafström emphasized their diligence, but no immediate resolution is apparent. The frustrations underscore a long-standing campaign by Palestine for FIFA intervention.

