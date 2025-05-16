Barcelona Soccer Match Incident: Driver Loses Control, Injuring 13

A driver lost control of their vehicle, injuring 13 people outside a professional soccer match in Barcelona, Spanish officials confirmed.

The incident occurred during Barcelona's game at crosstown rival Espanyol's stadium, marking a momentous night with Barcelona clinching the league title.

Regional president Salvador Illa assured the injuries were minor and ruled out any deliberate attack. Emergency services treated several on-site, with seven taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)