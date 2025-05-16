Barcelona Soccer Match Incident: Driver Loses Control, Injuring 13
Thirteen people were injured after a driver lost control and drove into a crowd at a professional soccer match in Barcelona. Authorities confirmed it was an accident with no threat to those inside the stadium. Most injuries were minor, with seven needing hospital treatment.
A driver lost control of their vehicle, injuring 13 people outside a professional soccer match in Barcelona, Spanish officials confirmed.
The incident occurred during Barcelona's game at crosstown rival Espanyol's stadium, marking a momentous night with Barcelona clinching the league title.
Regional president Salvador Illa assured the injuries were minor and ruled out any deliberate attack. Emergency services treated several on-site, with seven taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
