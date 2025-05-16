Left Menu

Barcelona Soccer Match Incident: Driver Loses Control, Injuring 13

Thirteen people were injured after a driver lost control and drove into a crowd at a professional soccer match in Barcelona. Authorities confirmed it was an accident with no threat to those inside the stadium. Most injuries were minor, with seven needing hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:27 IST
A driver lost control of their vehicle, injuring 13 people outside a professional soccer match in Barcelona, Spanish officials confirmed.

The incident occurred during Barcelona's game at crosstown rival Espanyol's stadium, marking a momentous night with Barcelona clinching the league title.

Regional president Salvador Illa assured the injuries were minor and ruled out any deliberate attack. Emergency services treated several on-site, with seven taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

