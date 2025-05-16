Left Menu

SAFF U19 Championship 2025: India and Maldives Set for Thrilling Semi-Final Clash

As the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 enters its semi-final stage, India and Maldives gear up for an intense clash at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. India arrives with a perfect group stage record, while Maldives shows resilience, having fought back to secure draws. The match promises excitement and unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:48 IST
India Under-19 Football team during a pratice session (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The SAFF U19 Championship 2025 is heating up as the tournament moves into the semi-final phase. India will face the Maldives at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Friday, May 16, while Nepal and Bangladesh contest the first semi-final on the same day. India's formidable run saw them crush Sri Lanka 8-0 and Nepal 4-0 in Group B, finishing atop the standings. Their upcoming opponents, Maldives, though winless, secured their place by drawing twice against Bangladesh and Bhutan in Group A.

The Maldives, displaying remarkable comeback skills, fought back from behind in both matches to advance to the semi-finals. In their first match against Bangladesh, they overturned a two-goal deficit after the 57th minute. Against Bhutan, they snatched the lead in injury time, only for Bhutan to equalize at the last moment. However, a solitary point sufficed for advancement, with head coach Ahmed Shakir lauding the thrilling match.

India's coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasized preparing strategically and adapting to conditions. Despite India's strong historical record against Maldives, players remain focused and disciplined, aware that knockout matches offer no second chances. Both teams must adapt to the rainy conditions in Itanagar, with Fernandes highlighting the support of the local crowd that has fueled India's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

